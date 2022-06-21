Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Locations
Dermatology Physicians Inc360 Plaza Dr Ste C, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 376-9686
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sheehan is so Knowledgeable in what he’s doing and he goes out of his way to help you anyway he can. He’s the only dermatologist I’ve seen that knew exactly what my skin problem was immediately. He’s amazing and his staff is awesome also! I’d recommend him to everyone!!
About Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134388119
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
