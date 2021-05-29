Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
Allergy Asthma Rheumatology Assoc.5793 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 250, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 478-2339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sheehan is a very kind, smart, and compassionate doctor. He takes the time to listen to his patients, and he cares a great deal about their well being. I would recommend Dr Sheehan to anyone who is suffering with allergies. He’s a great doctor and a wonderful man.
About Dr. Michael Sheehan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194717108
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Le Moyne College
- Internal Medicine
