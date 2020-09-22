Overview

Dr. Michael Shelling, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.



Dr. Shelling works at Michael L. Shelling, MD, LLC in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.