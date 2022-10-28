Overview of Dr. Michael Shen, MD

Dr. Michael Shen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at Saddleback Valley Neuroscience in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.