Dr. Michael Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Shen, MD
Dr. Michael Shen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
Kiet Loc. Apc24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, yet personable Doctor. I took my mom to Dr. Shen for few years and now take my dad to see Dr. Shen as well. From EMG, numbness, headache etc. Many concerns have been addressed and we are all very pleased and grateful. Dr. Shen is the best Doctor we have ever met. My family highly recommend Dr. Shen as anyone's neurologist!
About Dr. Michael Shen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154402238
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.