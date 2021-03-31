Dr. Michael Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sher, MD
Dr. Michael Sher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Sher works at
Dr. Sher's Office Locations
Michael L Sher MD LLC74 Brick Blvd Ste 115, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 920-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sher is a highly knowledgeable internist who really listens to his patients and provides excellent care. I have been going to him for many years and I continue to be very impressed. He is one of very few physicians who still operates as a simple single practitioner office. Nevertheless he treats patients young and old alike with great care.
About Dr. Michael Sher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1336149707
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Med Center
- New York Medical College
Dr. Sher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sher works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.