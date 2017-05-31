Overview

Dr. Michael Sheridan, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Sheridan works at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.