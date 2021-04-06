Dr. Michael Sherlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sherlock, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sherlock, MD
Dr. Michael Sherlock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherlock's Office Locations
- 1 1205 York Rd Ste 27, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherlock?
Dr. Sherlock was our pediatrician for four kids that are now grown. He was very personable with children and informative and supportive of parents.
About Dr. Michael Sherlock, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1801976576
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherlock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherlock speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.