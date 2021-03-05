Overview of Dr. Michael Sherman, MD

Dr. Michael Sherman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Sherman works at Contra Costa Oncology in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Danville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.