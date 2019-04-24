Dr. Michael Sherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sherry, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Sewickley Medical Oncology Hematology Group-upci1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd Ste F, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 329-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Sherry was my oncologist at a very young age treating me for Colon Cancer. He is an incredible doctor and has great patience. I'm sure it took a lot to put up with my "just out of the teenage years" attitude, but someone we both survived it! 30 years later......still cancer free!! Couldn't have done it without you! ?? Thanks, Dr. Sherry
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sherry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherry has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.