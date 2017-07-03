Dr. Michael Shiekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shiekh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Better Living Associates PA7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 461-9363
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Amazing... Always treats his patients first.
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386863397
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shiekh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiekh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiekh.
