Dr. Michael Shindle, MD
Dr. Michael Shindle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Maryland).
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute504 Valley Rd Ste 200, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 694-2690
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I had my ACL and meniscus repair completed by Dr. Shindle 5.5 years ago! I have nothing but good things to say about the experience. I have had no Issues since.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1952578627
- Hospital for Special Surgery - Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York)
- New York Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Maryland)
- University of Delaware
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shindle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shindle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shindle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shindle has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shindle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Shindle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shindle.
