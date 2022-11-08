Dr. Michael Shingles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shingles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shingles, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Shingles, DO
Dr. Michael Shingles, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Shingles' Office Locations
Sparrow Sports Medicine2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shingles?
Best ever. Waiting for appointment means he takes his time with every patient. My son had foot surgery after multiple 5th metatarsal fractures. He had a screw and plate put in. I had MCL tear. Was up and in going the next day with ice machine. Back to work in 2 weeks. Love him.
About Dr. Michael Shingles, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164466223
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI
- Midwestern University-Orthopedic Surgery
- Botsford Hospital (Michigan State University)
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shingles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shingles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shingles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shingles has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shingles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shingles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shingles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shingles, there are benefits to both methods.