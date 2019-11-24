Dr. Shockley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Shockley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Shockley, MD
Dr. Michael Shockley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from US ARMY MEDICAL DEPARTMENT CENTER AND SCHOOL and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.

Dr. Shockley's Office Locations
Gynecologic Associates of Parkersburg Inc.705 Garfield Ave Ste 400, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2035
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2217
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shockley is great! We have seen him for both successful pregnancies and both losses. His office is professional and caring. If I need to see him for anything, they always make time to fit me in!
About Dr. Michael Shockley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- US ARMY MEDICAL DEPARTMENT CENTER AND SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shockley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shockley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shockley has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shockley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Shockley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shockley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shockley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shockley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.