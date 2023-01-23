Overview

Dr. Michael Short, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Short works at Family Medicine Associates of Texas in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.