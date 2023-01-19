Overview of Dr. Michael Shuler, MD

Dr. Michael Shuler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shuler works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.