See All Hematologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD

Hematology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD

Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Shusterman works at Winthrop Perinatal Associates in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shusterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Ampullary Carcinoma
Anal Cancer
Anemia
Ampullary Carcinoma
Anal Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD

    • Hematology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1215340997
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    • Albert Einstein College Medicine
    • Tufts University
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shusterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shusterman works at Winthrop Perinatal Associates in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shusterman’s profile.

    Dr. Shusterman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shusterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shusterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shusterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

