Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD
Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Shusterman's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1215340997
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Tufts University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
