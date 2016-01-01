Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shusterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD
Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 431-5230Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dedham Medical Associates-norwood1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 278-5590
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Shusterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shusterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shusterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shusterman.
