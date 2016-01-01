See All Pediatricians in Dedham, MA
Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD

Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Shusterman works at Dedham Medical Associates in Dedham, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shusterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dedham Medical Associates
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-5230
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dedham Medical Associates-norwood
    1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 278-5590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780680488
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shusterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shusterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shusterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shusterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shusterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shusterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shusterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

