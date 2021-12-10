Dr. Michael Sia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sia, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sia, MD
Dr. Michael Sia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Sia works at
Dr. Sia's Office Locations
-
1
Michael H.T. Sia, M.D., Inc1319 Punahou St Ste 1190, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 945-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sia?
Dr. Sia came highly recommended by a friend. He is very friendly, highly knowledgeable with all of the latest medical news, and very comfortable to talk to. Whenever we have any questions, we email him and he answers right away (almost like texting!) We are very happy with Dr. Sia and would recommend to anyone who is looking for a pediatrician.
About Dr. Michael Sia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174617823
Education & Certifications
- Packard Chldns Hospital
- Stanford University Hospitals|Stanford University School Med Hosps
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sia works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.