Dr. Michael Sia, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sia, MD

Dr. Michael Sia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Sia works at Michael H.T. Sia MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael H.T. Sia, M.D., Inc
    1319 Punahou St Ste 1190, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 945-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Dr. Sia came highly recommended by a friend. He is very friendly, highly knowledgeable with all of the latest medical news, and very comfortable to talk to. Whenever we have any questions, we email him and he answers right away (almost like texting!) We are very happy with Dr. Sia and would recommend to anyone who is looking for a pediatrician.
    About Dr. Michael Sia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174617823
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Packard Chldns Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford University Hospitals|Stanford University School Med Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

