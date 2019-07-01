Dr. Michael Sicat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sicat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sicat, MD
Dr. Michael Sicat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Sicat's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Heart Staten Island11 Ralph Pl Ste 111, Staten Island, NY 10304 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Supposed to be a five star rating . The best most responsive doctor I have ever dealt with
About Dr. Michael Sicat, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- Male
- 1477545796
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Catholic Med Ctrs Of New York
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital South
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
