Overview of Dr. Michael Sicat, MD

Dr. Michael Sicat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sicat works at Mount Sinai Heart Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.