Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is a Dermatologist in Waterford, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Waterford Office1095 W Huron St, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 682-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Excellent physician, listens and does the job as it should be done
About Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104915875
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Affil Hosps
- University Utah Affil Hosps
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.