Overview of Dr. Michael Siegel, MD

Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at Belfer & Siegel Mds in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.