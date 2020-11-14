Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Belfer & Siegel Mds101 N El Camino Real Ste 5, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-7604
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Siegel for 25+ years. The front desk girls always help where they can when I call. I recently moved out of the area and will make the drive to stay with Dr. Siegel. They are like family.
About Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
