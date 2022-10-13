Overview of Dr. Michael Siegel, MD

Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at The Centers For Advanced ENT Care in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.