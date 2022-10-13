Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Siegel , Bosworth and Sorensen Division (CADENT)15204 Omega Dr Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 361-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Surgery Center Of Rockville2 Choke Cherry Rd Ste 125, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Siegel for over a year now and he has solved a few issues for me including nasal surgery. He is very detailed and professional, and I could not feel like i am in better hands.
- Sinus Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
