Dr. Michael Siegenthaler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Siegenthaler, MD
Dr. Michael Siegenthaler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Siegenthaler works at
Dr. Siegenthaler's Office Locations
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-7610Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgeon ! He saved my life . ??
About Dr. Michael Siegenthaler, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093863532
Education & Certifications
- Tx Heart Institute
- University Conn
- Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegenthaler has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegenthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
