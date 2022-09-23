Overview of Dr. Michael Sifri, MD

Dr. Michael Sifri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harrison, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Sifri works at Sifri Eye Center in Harrison, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Keratitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.