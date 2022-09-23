See All Ophthalmologists in Harrison, OH
Dr. Michael Sifri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Sifri, MD

Dr. Michael Sifri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harrison, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.

Dr. Sifri works at Sifri Eye Center in Harrison, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Keratitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sifri's Office Locations

    Sifri Eye Center - Harrison
    10400 New Haven Rd, Harrison, OH 45030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 922-1550
    Sifri Eye Center
    2745 Anderson Ferry Rd Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 922-1550
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Sifri was wonderful. I had a great experience with my cataract surgery. Every visit pre-op was informative, and the surgeries (both eyes) went very well. I have no complaints. His staff at the office and the staff at the surgery center were kind and attentive. The staff in the Operating Room kept me well-informed about what was happening the entire time. I felt very comfortable, and Dr. Sifri told me what was going on through the entire procedure.
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sifri, MD
    About Dr. Michael Sifri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609058551
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sifri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sifri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sifri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sifri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sifri has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Keratitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sifri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Sifri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sifri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sifri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sifri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

