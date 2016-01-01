Overview

Dr. Michael Silberstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Silberstein works at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.