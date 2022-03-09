Overview of Dr. Michael Sillers, MD

Dr. Michael Sillers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Sillers works at Alabama Nasal and Sinus Center in Hoover, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.