Dr. Michael Sillers, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sillers, MD
Dr. Michael Sillers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Sillers' Office Locations
Alabama Nasal and Sinus Center7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 301, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 980-2091
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sillers lives up to his excellent reputation. He is a good communicator and offers alternatives. I am very pleased with him and his helpful staff.
About Dr. Michael Sillers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sillers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sillers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sillers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sillers works at
Dr. Sillers has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sillers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sillers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sillers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sillers, there are benefits to both methods.