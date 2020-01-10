Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10710 Charter Dr Ste 4000, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
I cannot say enough about Dr. Silverman and his staff. I commend everyone from the front desk, the appointment line, their technicians and Dr. Silverman on their dedication and positive demeanor. I can and will highly recommend this practice to anyone needing a cardiologist.
About Dr. Michael Silverman, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255309977
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Syncope, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
