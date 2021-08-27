Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Silverman, MD
Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave Fl 5, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5464
-
2
Scripps Clinic10670 John J Hopkins Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 554-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Dr Silverman is a very humble caring man. He is very thorough in what he does. His insight on what needs to be done is followed up with him getting the job done . He does his very best and you know it. You feel his experience and confidence and it helps you feel safe. I am blessed to have him as my Doctor.
About Dr. Michael Silverman, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376568741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.