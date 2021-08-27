Overview of Dr. Michael Silverman, MD

Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Silverman works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.