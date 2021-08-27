See All Oncologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Michael Silverman, MD

Oncology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Silverman, MD

Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Silverman works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silverman's Office Locations

  1
    Scripps Clinic
    9898 Genesee Ave Fl 5, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-5464
  2
    Scripps Clinic
    10670 John J Hopkins Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr Silverman is a very humble caring man. He is very thorough in what he does. His insight on what needs to be done is followed up with him getting the job done . He does his very best and you know it. You feel his experience and confidence and it helps you feel safe. I am blessed to have him as my Doctor.
    About Dr. Michael Silverman, MD

    • Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376568741
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

