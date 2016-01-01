Overview of Dr. Michael Silverstein, MD

Dr. Michael Silverstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Silverstein works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.