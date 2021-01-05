Dr. Michael Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Simon, MD
Dr. Michael Simon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
- 1 4040 Finn Way Ste 310, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 277-6516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simon has been my doctor for 18, almost 19 years. He helped get me to breathe when I was born at the hospital and ever since has helped me with my immune system issues and knows me like the back of his hand. He is just like a family member and I love him so much. He also has seen my brother for 13 years now. We love Dr.Simon!!
About Dr. Michael Simon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992862205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.