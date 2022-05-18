Dr. Michael Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Simpson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Simpson, MD
Dr. Michael Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
-
1
Audubon Medical Campus3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-4740
-
2
Premier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialists PC3920 N Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 570-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing
About Dr. Michael Simpson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457373011
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
