Dr. Michael Sineway, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Sineway, MD

Dr. Michael Sineway, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Sineway works at Gwinnett Pulmonary Group in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sineway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gwinnett Pulmonary Group
    631 Professional Dr Ste 350, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 995-0630
  2. 2
    Gwinnett Pulmonary Group
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 180, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 995-0630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Duluth
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2020
    Dr Sineway always answers my questions and is quick to respond! His office is efficient and follows up. Takes great care of me and really cares for his patients! The best!
    Theresa Golden — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Sineway, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962488080
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sineway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sineway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sineway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sineway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sineway has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sineway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sineway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sineway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sineway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sineway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

