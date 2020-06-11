Overview of Dr. Michael Sineway, MD

Dr. Michael Sineway, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Sineway works at Gwinnett Pulmonary Group in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.