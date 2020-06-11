Dr. Michael Sineway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sineway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sineway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sineway, MD
Dr. Michael Sineway, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Sineway works at
Dr. Sineway's Office Locations
-
1
Gwinnett Pulmonary Group631 Professional Dr Ste 350, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-0630
-
2
Gwinnett Pulmonary Group3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 180, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 995-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Duluth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sineway?
Dr Sineway always answers my questions and is quick to respond! His office is efficient and follows up. Takes great care of me and really cares for his patients! The best!
About Dr. Michael Sineway, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1962488080
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sineway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sineway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sineway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sineway works at
Dr. Sineway has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sineway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sineway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sineway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sineway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sineway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.