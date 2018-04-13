Overview of Dr. Michael Singer, MD

Dr. Michael Singer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Singer works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.