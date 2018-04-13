Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Singer, MD
Dr. Michael Singer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Singer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
3
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
4
Medical Center Opthlmlgy Assocs608 N Bedell Ave Ste A, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (830) 775-7271
-
5
Medical Center Ophthmlgy Assocs109 Gallery Cir Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 697-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
Since the day I met Dr Singer he has impressed me with his knowledge, flexibility, and treatment plans. He has really taken the time to get to know my medical history, he listens to my requests and he is flexible. I have gone in there with an issue and he works until we have a plan to resolve it. Even if that means call the insurance at that moment and take care of the treatment so that I don’t need to come back for another appt. He will thoroughly explain the issue and answer questions.
About Dr. Michael Singer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912902651
Education & Certifications
- William Hagler Hosp-Piedmont Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp
- La County-Usc Med Ctr
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.