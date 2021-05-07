Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM
Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, South Pointe Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. Singerman works at
Dr. Singerman's Office Locations
Atrium Foot Specialists23250 Mercantile Rd Ste 120, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 591-1600Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- South Pointe Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have utilized Dr. Singerman's services for many years. I have gone elsewhere at times for certain procedures (and those doctors were very good too), but I have always returned to him as my "main man of podiatry." My husband agrees that Dr. Singerman is a dedicated physician with a lot of experience and knowledge, and that he also has a great personality. He has always answered all of our questions, and in our opinion his good results speak for themselves! One example is that he performed successful surgery on my husband on both of his feet to remove painful internal growths--and as a result of the surgery, as well as medication Dr. Singerman prescribed, my husband hasn't had a recurrence of that problem for the better part of 2 decades! Dr. Singerman also does his best to be as gentle as possible while taking care of my (and my husband's) feet--and he is tolerant of the fact that my feet are VERY sensitive! My husband and I feel fortunate to be his patients.
About Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730121674
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- The OH State Univ
