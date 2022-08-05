Overview of Dr. Michael Singh, MD

Dr. Michael Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Singh works at UPMC Vascular Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.