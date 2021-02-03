Overview

Dr. Michael Sipple, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Sipple works at Syracuse Gastroenterological Assoc PC in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

