Dr. Michael Sisack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sisack, MD is a Dermatologist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Sisack works at
Locations
Hunterdon Center for Dermatology Mohs Laboratory63 Church St, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4124
Hunterdon Urological Assoc1 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-0940Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appt today with a female dr in this practice. Could not have been happier! very kind, considerate and expert bedside manner and health service. When someone is crawling all over every inch of your body this is important!
About Dr. Michael Sisack, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073552576
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester|University Of Va Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisack has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.