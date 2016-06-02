Overview

Dr. Michael Sisack, MD is a Dermatologist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Sisack works at Hunterdon Center for Dermatology Mohs Laboratory in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.