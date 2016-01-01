Dr. Siswick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM
Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Siswick works at
Dr. Siswick's Office Locations
-
1
North Penn. Podiatry LLC914 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
-
2
North Penn Podiatry566 Main St, Schwenksville, PA 19473 Directions
-
3
Brandywine Hospital213 Reeceville Rd Ste 13, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siswick?
About Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669543930
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siswick works at
Dr. Siswick has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siswick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siswick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siswick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siswick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siswick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.