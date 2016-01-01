See All Podiatrists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Lansdale, PA
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM

Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Siswick works at North Penn Podiatry in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Schwenksville, PA and Coatesville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siswick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Penn. Podiatry LLC
    914 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    North Penn Podiatry
    566 Main St, Schwenksville, PA 19473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Brandywine Hospital
    213 Reeceville Rd Ste 13, Coatesville, PA 19320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1669543930
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Siswick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Siswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Siswick has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siswick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siswick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siswick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siswick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siswick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.