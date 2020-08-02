See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Skaliy works at Keem Spine Institute P.c in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keem Spine Institute P.c
    753 Old Norcross Rd Ste B, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770) 844-3242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Autoimmune Diseases
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Autoimmune Diseases

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stem Cell Therapy
Upper Back Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 02, 2020
    I first saw Dr. Skaliy in 2006 for lower back pain. He gave me 3 injections which really helped. Over the years I have seen different pain doctors and none really helped. I finally located the doctor in early 2019 when my back went out. He has given me several injections that thankfully have lessened my lower back and sciatica pain. I think Dr. Skaliy is extremely professional and knowledgeable about how to deal with the pain and which procedure may be best for you. There are times when the wait may be longer than you would like but that doesn't happen very often. His staff has always been very helpful and kind. He sees patient and does procedures in the same building since one part of the building is a surgical wing. He has his own parking lot so you don't pay to park. During this Corona Virus shutdown he has done follow-up via phone calls. I don't know about virtual visits since I don't know hos to do that. I would recommend Dr. Skaliy to anyone with back pain.
    D.OBrien — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD

    Pain Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English
    1770662298
    Education & Certifications

    University of Tennessee Medical Center
    University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
    Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Tulane University of Louisiana
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaliy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skaliy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Skaliy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skaliy works at Keem Spine Institute P.c in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Skaliy’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaliy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaliy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaliy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaliy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

