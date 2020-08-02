Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaliy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Skaliy works at
Locations
Keem Spine Institute P.c753 Old Norcross Rd Ste B, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 844-3242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- MultiPlan
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Skaliy in 2006 for lower back pain. He gave me 3 injections which really helped. Over the years I have seen different pain doctors and none really helped. I finally located the doctor in early 2019 when my back went out. He has given me several injections that thankfully have lessened my lower back and sciatica pain. I think Dr. Skaliy is extremely professional and knowledgeable about how to deal with the pain and which procedure may be best for you. There are times when the wait may be longer than you would like but that doesn't happen very often. His staff has always been very helpful and kind. He sees patient and does procedures in the same building since one part of the building is a surgical wing. He has his own parking lot so you don't pay to park. During this Corona Virus shutdown he has done follow-up via phone calls. I don't know about virtual visits since I don't know hos to do that. I would recommend Dr. Skaliy to anyone with back pain.
About Dr. Michael Skaliy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1770662298
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaliy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Skaliy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Skaliy works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaliy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
