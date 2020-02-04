Dr. Michael Skyhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skyhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Skyhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Skyhar, MD
Dr. Michael Skyhar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Skyhar works at
Dr. Skyhar's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners310 Santa Fe Dr Ste 112, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 690-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skyhar?
Dr. Skyhar is by far the best medical professional I've ever dealt with. He doesn't rush any visit, is always pleasant to talk to, and genuinely cares about his patients - while also telling you straight without sugar coating it. I had a bunch of problems with my shoulder, and had Dr. Skyhar go in and work his magic in March of 2019 and had great results. I wish he could be my Primary Care doctor, but will have to settle with having him as my Ortho provider. I'd have zero hesitation referring my loved ones to him. I recently had to change my insurance plan to one that he's not in network with, but still go to him and pay out of pocket because he's worth it. A+ rating.
About Dr. Michael Skyhar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1578655114
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UCSD
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skyhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skyhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skyhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skyhar works at
Dr. Skyhar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skyhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Skyhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skyhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skyhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skyhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.