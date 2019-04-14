Dr. Michael Slaughter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaughter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Slaughter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Slaughter, MD
Dr. Michael Slaughter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Major Hospital.
Dr. Slaughter's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great, Dr. Slaughter He takes all the time to answer all your questions.
About Dr. Michael Slaughter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1306815394
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Medical Oncology/Hematology Houston, TX
- Jewish Hospital, Internal Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaughter accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaughter has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slaughter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter.
