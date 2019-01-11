Dr. Michael Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Small, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Small, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Small works at
Locations
Healthpoint Medical Group Inc4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 200, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 264-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and is not judgmental.
About Dr. Michael Small, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Small has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
