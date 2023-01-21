Dr. Michael Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics - Manhattan (Madison Avenue)645 Madison Ave # 6, New York, NY 10022 Directions (800) 767-9532
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith, his assistants and his staff are professional, knowledgeable and courteous. I was very reluctant and nervous about having spinal surgery, but they put my mind at ease. Dr. Smith took the time to explain everything in detail. I never felt rushed, and all of my questions were answered thoroughly. The level of care remained constant from consult, to surgery, to post-op and finally follow-up. Dr. Smith, his PA-C Mackenzie and his RN Dana are exceptional at their jobs. I highly recommend Dr. Smith of Rothman Orthopaedics.
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003979261
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.