Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Rothman Orthopaedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.