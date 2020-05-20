Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Smith works at Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.