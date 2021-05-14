Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at University Womens Services in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.