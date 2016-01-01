Dr. Michael Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-9849
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1275547432
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Gujarati.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.