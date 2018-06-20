Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Smith works at Tesson Ferry Spine & Orthopedic Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.