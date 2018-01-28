Overview

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Westgate Office in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.