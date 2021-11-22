Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD

Dr. Michael Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.