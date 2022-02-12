Overview

Dr. Michael Smith, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Smith works at Great Southern Smiles in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.